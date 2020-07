Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Walk to Elementary & Middle Schools. Garage has many built-in storage units. The house is on a corner lot with a huge backyard with sliding gate across driveway. Covered, extended patio. Bright with lots of windows and spacious rooms. Features popular open floor plan, split bedrooms. Landlord will install new stainless microwave and cook range. Professional house clean, carpet stream clean, and painting touch up will be done before new current tenant move in.