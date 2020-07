Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking playground pool garage

This 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home in desirable community is walking distance to schools, community pool and playground. Interior updates include tile, upgraded wood laminate, updated fixtures, celling fans and full sprinkler system. Pets approved on a case by case basis with owner approval and additional deposit. app fee,sec dep and 1st mos rent must be CERT FUNDS ONLY. We do not use T A R applications - contact office for app instructions after viewing.