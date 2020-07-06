All apartments in Frisco
Find more places like 3904 Frio Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Frisco, TX
/
3904 Frio Way
Last updated April 8 2020 at 3:08 AM

3904 Frio Way

3904 Frio Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Frisco
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3904 Frio Way, Frisco, TX 75034

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
courtyard
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
garage
Popular floor plan with master bedroom & study down. Study has a closet and could be used as 4th bedroom. Beautiful kitchen opens to huge family room. Utility entrance from garage has built-in cabinets and sink. Family room overlooks nice courtyard with deck and fountain. Secluded master suite with separate shower & jetted tub. 16-inch tile at entry, hallways, kitchen, breakfast and family room. 2 bedrooms, loft and large unfinished walk-in bonus room-attic space upstairs. New carpet & new paint. Washer, dryer and fridge included in lease. Located in close proximity to Legacy and Lebanon intersection, Legacy business park, Toyota, Cowboys, lots of shopping and restaurants. Great Frisco schools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3904 Frio Way have any available units?
3904 Frio Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 3904 Frio Way have?
Some of 3904 Frio Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3904 Frio Way currently offering any rent specials?
3904 Frio Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3904 Frio Way pet-friendly?
No, 3904 Frio Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 3904 Frio Way offer parking?
Yes, 3904 Frio Way offers parking.
Does 3904 Frio Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3904 Frio Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3904 Frio Way have a pool?
No, 3904 Frio Way does not have a pool.
Does 3904 Frio Way have accessible units?
No, 3904 Frio Way does not have accessible units.
Does 3904 Frio Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3904 Frio Way has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Commons of Chapel Creek
7997 Wade Blvd
Frisco, TX 75034
Satori Frisco
11900 Research Rd
Frisco, TX 75033
The Maxwell
7777 Adelaide Street
Frisco, TX 75034
Station House
4141 Frisco Green Ave
Frisco, TX 75034
Capitol at Stonebriar
9600 Gaylord Pkwy
Frisco, TX 75034
Fox Haven Apartments
7275 Hickory St
Frisco, TX 75034
Camden Panther Creek
9415 Panther Creek Pkwy
Frisco, TX 75035
Legends at Legacy
3700 Legacy Dr
Frisco, TX 75034

Similar Pages

Frisco 1 BedroomsFrisco 2 Bedrooms
Frisco 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsFrisco Apartments with Pool
Frisco Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Carrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stonebriar

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District