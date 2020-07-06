3904 Frio Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities courtyard parking garage

Popular floor plan with master bedroom & study down. Study has a closet and could be used as 4th bedroom. Beautiful kitchen opens to huge family room. Utility entrance from garage has built-in cabinets and sink. Family room overlooks nice courtyard with deck and fountain. Secluded master suite with separate shower & jetted tub. 16-inch tile at entry, hallways, kitchen, breakfast and family room. 2 bedrooms, loft and large unfinished walk-in bonus room-attic space upstairs. New carpet & new paint. Washer, dryer and fridge included in lease. Located in close proximity to Legacy and Lebanon intersection, Legacy business park, Toyota, Cowboys, lots of shopping and restaurants. Great Frisco schools.