All apartments in Frisco
Find more places like 3812 Tunstall Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Frisco, TX
/
3812 Tunstall Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3812 Tunstall Drive

3812 Tunstall Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Frisco
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3812 Tunstall Dr, Frisco, TX 75034
Frisco Lakes - Del Webb Retirement Community

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
game room
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
Property Amenities
game room
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Why to rent an apartment? Come and see this Nice Gorgeous Home in a nice neighborhood. Barely lived. New Home. 5 Bedrooms and 3 baths with beautiful kitchen. Master and one extra bedroom downstairs with full bath. Upstairs has 3 bedrooms and 1 full bath and a game room. Spacious house for a Great Value. Located near park. Pets allowed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3812 Tunstall Drive have any available units?
3812 Tunstall Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 3812 Tunstall Drive have?
Some of 3812 Tunstall Drive's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3812 Tunstall Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3812 Tunstall Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3812 Tunstall Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3812 Tunstall Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3812 Tunstall Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3812 Tunstall Drive offers parking.
Does 3812 Tunstall Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3812 Tunstall Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3812 Tunstall Drive have a pool?
No, 3812 Tunstall Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3812 Tunstall Drive have accessible units?
No, 3812 Tunstall Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3812 Tunstall Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3812 Tunstall Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
How to Find a Sublet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sonsrena
9425 Rolater Rd
Frisco, TX 75035
Alaqua at Frisco
4770 Teel Parkway
Frisco, TX 75034
Kilby
8455 Grace Street
Frisco, TX 75034
The Maxwell
7777 Adelaide Street
Frisco, TX 75034
Carmichael
8787 Legacy Dr
Frisco, TX 75033
Newman Village
4444 Felix Way
Frisco, TX 75034
Bell Stonebriar
5250 Town and Country Blvd
Frisco, TX 75034
Waterford Market
9355 John W Elliott Drive
Frisco, TX 75033

Similar Pages

Frisco 1 BedroomsFrisco 2 Bedrooms
Frisco 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsFrisco Apartments with Pool
Frisco Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Carrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stonebriar

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District