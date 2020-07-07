3812 Tunstall Dr, Frisco, TX 75034 Frisco Lakes - Del Webb Retirement Community
Amenities
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
game room
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
Property Amenities
game room
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Why to rent an apartment? Come and see this Nice Gorgeous Home in a nice neighborhood. Barely lived. New Home. 5 Bedrooms and 3 baths with beautiful kitchen. Master and one extra bedroom downstairs with full bath. Upstairs has 3 bedrooms and 1 full bath and a game room. Spacious house for a Great Value. Located near park. Pets allowed.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3812 Tunstall Drive have any available units?
3812 Tunstall Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 3812 Tunstall Drive have?
Some of 3812 Tunstall Drive's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3812 Tunstall Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3812 Tunstall Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3812 Tunstall Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3812 Tunstall Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3812 Tunstall Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3812 Tunstall Drive offers parking.
Does 3812 Tunstall Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3812 Tunstall Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3812 Tunstall Drive have a pool?
No, 3812 Tunstall Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3812 Tunstall Drive have accessible units?
No, 3812 Tunstall Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3812 Tunstall Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3812 Tunstall Drive has units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)