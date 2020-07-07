3812 Tunstall Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave Property Amenities game room parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Why to rent an apartment? Come and see this Nice Gorgeous Home in a nice neighborhood. Barely lived. New Home. 5 Bedrooms and 3 baths with beautiful kitchen. Master and one extra bedroom downstairs with full bath. Upstairs has 3 bedrooms and 1 full bath and a game room. Spacious house for a Great Value. Located near park. Pets allowed.