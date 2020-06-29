3729 Dutchess Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities courtyard parking garage

Lovely Lennar townhome! Townhome with 3 bedrooms 2.5 baths, an upstairs loft and 2-car garage. The study is located directly to the left of the foyer, with beautiful 2-story ceilings and a large front window. The family room overlooks the front porch and access the dining area and second floor stairway. At the heart of the home, a spacious kitchen overlooks the private courtyard and offers maple flint gray shaker cabinets, granite counters and brush nickel fixtures.Upstairs loft gives the master suite privacy, separating it from both secondary bedrooms. Large upstairs utility room with linen closet. Owner pays HOA . Refrigerator ,Washer & dryer included!