3729 Dutchess Drive
Last updated January 31 2020 at 6:09 AM

3729 Dutchess Drive

3729 Dutchess Dr · No Longer Available
Location

3729 Dutchess Dr, Frisco, TX 75034

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
courtyard
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
garage
Lovely Lennar townhome! Townhome with 3 bedrooms 2.5 baths, an upstairs loft and 2-car garage. The study is located directly to the left of the foyer, with beautiful 2-story ceilings and a large front window. The family room overlooks the front porch and access the dining area and second floor stairway. At the heart of the home, a spacious kitchen overlooks the private courtyard and offers maple flint gray shaker cabinets, granite counters and brush nickel fixtures.Upstairs loft gives the master suite privacy, separating it from both secondary bedrooms. Large upstairs utility room with linen closet. Owner pays HOA . Refrigerator ,Washer & dryer included!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3729 Dutchess Drive have any available units?
3729 Dutchess Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 3729 Dutchess Drive have?
Some of 3729 Dutchess Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3729 Dutchess Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3729 Dutchess Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3729 Dutchess Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3729 Dutchess Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 3729 Dutchess Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3729 Dutchess Drive offers parking.
Does 3729 Dutchess Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3729 Dutchess Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3729 Dutchess Drive have a pool?
No, 3729 Dutchess Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3729 Dutchess Drive have accessible units?
No, 3729 Dutchess Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3729 Dutchess Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3729 Dutchess Drive has units with dishwashers.

