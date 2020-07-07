All apartments in Frisco
Last updated November 9 2019 at 5:23 AM

3709 Riversdale Road

3709 Riversdale Rd · No Longer Available
Location

3709 Riversdale Rd, Frisco, TX 75034

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
A beautiful and spacious 2050 Sqf. 1 story 4 bedrooms 2 bath house built in 2016. Steps away from the lake and walking trails. It is being offered for rent for the first time. Open concept with high ceilings. Kitchen has plenty of cabinets, pantry, breakfast bar, SS appliances including a refrigerator, gas cooking and granite countertops. The 4th bedroom can be used as an office with french doors. Formal dining room and breakfast room. split floorplan. Front porch and covered back patio. The community offers pool, playgrounds, walking trail and lake views. Close to shops and restaurants. Pets are case by case basis. Good credit score and rental history required. No sign in yard, HOA restrictions.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3709 Riversdale Road have any available units?
3709 Riversdale Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 3709 Riversdale Road have?
Some of 3709 Riversdale Road's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3709 Riversdale Road currently offering any rent specials?
3709 Riversdale Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3709 Riversdale Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 3709 Riversdale Road is pet friendly.
Does 3709 Riversdale Road offer parking?
No, 3709 Riversdale Road does not offer parking.
Does 3709 Riversdale Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3709 Riversdale Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3709 Riversdale Road have a pool?
Yes, 3709 Riversdale Road has a pool.
Does 3709 Riversdale Road have accessible units?
No, 3709 Riversdale Road does not have accessible units.
Does 3709 Riversdale Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3709 Riversdale Road has units with dishwashers.

