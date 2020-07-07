3709 Riversdale Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

A beautiful and spacious 2050 Sqf. 1 story 4 bedrooms 2 bath house built in 2016. Steps away from the lake and walking trails. It is being offered for rent for the first time. Open concept with high ceilings. Kitchen has plenty of cabinets, pantry, breakfast bar, SS appliances including a refrigerator, gas cooking and granite countertops. The 4th bedroom can be used as an office with french doors. Formal dining room and breakfast room. split floorplan. Front porch and covered back patio. The community offers pool, playgrounds, walking trail and lake views. Close to shops and restaurants. Pets are case by case basis. Good credit score and rental history required. No sign in yard, HOA restrictions.