Home
/
Frisco, TX
/
3701 Shadewell Street
Last updated April 24 2019 at 9:32 AM

3701 Shadewell Street

3701 Shadewell St · No Longer Available
Location

3701 Shadewell St, Frisco, TX 75034

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
FOR RENT!! This stunning property has 4 bedrms, 3 full ba, 2 living areas, formal dining & a large room upstairs with no closet but could be used as a 5th bedrm, media rm, office, etc. The master & secondary bedrooms are downstairs & 2 additional bedrms are up with a game rm. The home is very spacious & packed with upgrades, a fridge, washer & dryer! There is a nice size backyard, covered patio, & backs up to a greenbelt. Don’t miss out!! Subdivision offers a community pool, jogging trail & 2 parks. Annual HOA dues are $500.00 and are paid monthly by the tenant. $500.00 divided by 12 months = $42.00 a month. $2,795.00 (rent) + $42.00 (HOA) = $2,837.00 = total monthly payment. MOVE IN WITH NO CREDIT CHECK!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3701 Shadewell Street have any available units?
3701 Shadewell Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 3701 Shadewell Street have?
Some of 3701 Shadewell Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3701 Shadewell Street currently offering any rent specials?
3701 Shadewell Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3701 Shadewell Street pet-friendly?
No, 3701 Shadewell Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 3701 Shadewell Street offer parking?
Yes, 3701 Shadewell Street offers parking.
Does 3701 Shadewell Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3701 Shadewell Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3701 Shadewell Street have a pool?
Yes, 3701 Shadewell Street has a pool.
Does 3701 Shadewell Street have accessible units?
No, 3701 Shadewell Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3701 Shadewell Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3701 Shadewell Street does not have units with dishwashers.

