3701 Shadewell Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

FOR RENT!! This stunning property has 4 bedrms, 3 full ba, 2 living areas, formal dining & a large room upstairs with no closet but could be used as a 5th bedrm, media rm, office, etc. The master & secondary bedrooms are downstairs & 2 additional bedrms are up with a game rm. The home is very spacious & packed with upgrades, a fridge, washer & dryer! There is a nice size backyard, covered patio, & backs up to a greenbelt. Don’t miss out!! Subdivision offers a community pool, jogging trail & 2 parks. Annual HOA dues are $500.00 and are paid monthly by the tenant. $500.00 divided by 12 months = $42.00 a month. $2,795.00 (rent) + $42.00 (HOA) = $2,837.00 = total monthly payment. MOVE IN WITH NO CREDIT CHECK!!