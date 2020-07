Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities game room parking pool pool table garage media room

Executive Lease Available in gated community of The Hills of Kingswood. Stunning floor plan with master and 1 bedroom down and two bedrooms up along with a huge game room and media room. Media chairs and equipment as well as pool table can stay. Pool maintenance and yard maintenance included with monthly rent. Move in ready, waiting for you!