Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage pool fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage

Beautiful custom patio home in most desirable Frisco neighborhood with walking distance to community pool, exemplary elementary and middle schools. Three car garage, wood and tiled floors, plantation shutters, open floor plan. Park across the street. Third bedroom can be used as a study. Must see. No cats allowed. $55 non refundable application fee per adult with completed application.