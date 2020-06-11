3339 Country Glen Trail

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities game room parking pool garage media room

Exceptional Lease Property in quiet community in Frisco ISD with full access to shopping and dining. This home boasts designer lighting, 2 story Mosaic Marble fireplace, hardwood floors and decorator paints. High level granite with stainless appliances. Floorplan is highly desirable as well, with second bedroom down and the upstairs has split bedrooms with Jack-n-Jill baths. Upstairs has 2 additional areas for entertaining - a Game Room and Media Room. Other features include oversized laundry with a utility sink, epoxy garage floor, and electronic gate for more yard and privacy. City park just completed at the end of this block to enjoy with kiddos and a pool area as well. Make this home your new home 2020!