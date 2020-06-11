All apartments in Frisco
Last updated December 29 2019 at 1:25 PM

3339 Country Glen Trail

3339 Country Glen Trail · No Longer Available
Location

3339 Country Glen Trail, Frisco, TX 75034

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
pool
garage
media room
Exceptional Lease Property in quiet community in Frisco ISD with full access to shopping and dining. This home boasts designer lighting, 2 story Mosaic Marble fireplace, hardwood floors and decorator paints. High level granite with stainless appliances. Floorplan is highly desirable as well, with second bedroom down and the upstairs has split bedrooms with Jack-n-Jill baths. Upstairs has 2 additional areas for entertaining - a Game Room and Media Room. Other features include oversized laundry with a utility sink, epoxy garage floor, and electronic gate for more yard and privacy. City park just completed at the end of this block to enjoy with kiddos and a pool area as well. Make this home your new home 2020!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

