3322 Woodbine Trail

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities basketball court game room parking playground pool garage media room

Walking distance to newly built 11acre city park which features basketball court, large children playground and walking trail. Stunning 2 story custom home in Village Lakes neighborhood of Frisco. Exceptionally maintained home features 4 beds 3.5 baths. spacious living rooms, dual level media room and game room. Recently fresh paint in interior walls. The kitchen features custom cabinets, granite counter tops, island and SS appliances. Downstairs has oversized master suite, study room and welcoming formal living and dining rooms. Upstairs has 3 spacious bedrooms, oversized media room, and game room. Backyard offers gated driveway and covered patio. Community offers swimming pool, park and playground.