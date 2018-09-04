All apartments in Frisco
Location

3322 Woodbine Trail, Frisco, TX 75034

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
game room
parking
playground
pool
garage
media room
Walking distance to newly built 11acre city park which features basketball court, large children playground and walking trail. Stunning 2 story custom home in Village Lakes neighborhood of Frisco. Exceptionally maintained home features 4 beds 3.5 baths. spacious living rooms, dual level media room and game room. Recently fresh paint in interior walls. The kitchen features custom cabinets, granite counter tops, island and SS appliances. Downstairs has oversized master suite, study room and welcoming formal living and dining rooms. Upstairs has 3 spacious bedrooms, oversized media room, and game room. Backyard offers gated driveway and covered patio. Community offers swimming pool, park and playground.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3322 Woodbine Trail have any available units?
3322 Woodbine Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 3322 Woodbine Trail have?
Some of 3322 Woodbine Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3322 Woodbine Trail currently offering any rent specials?
3322 Woodbine Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3322 Woodbine Trail pet-friendly?
No, 3322 Woodbine Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 3322 Woodbine Trail offer parking?
Yes, 3322 Woodbine Trail offers parking.
Does 3322 Woodbine Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3322 Woodbine Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3322 Woodbine Trail have a pool?
Yes, 3322 Woodbine Trail has a pool.
Does 3322 Woodbine Trail have accessible units?
No, 3322 Woodbine Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 3322 Woodbine Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3322 Woodbine Trail has units with dishwashers.

