3198 Parkwood Blvd Unit: 1B2U

Rent:$1595-1605



Urban Community Elements:

* Resort Style Swimming Pools with Casading Fountains, Tanning Deck and Multiple Conversation Areas.

* Complimentary Tanning Studio

* Business Resource Center with internet Access, PC, Printer and Fax

*Ample floor exercise space and free weight area

*4 story urban mid-rise building design.

* Open and spacious floor plans maximizing natural light.

*Multi-level garage parking- Assigned parking available.

Spacious storages Available

*Progessional on site management and maintenance.



Features:

*Nine foot ceilings

*Two panel roman doors

*Faux wood 2 blinds

*Plush Carpeting

*Berber Fleck Carpeting

*Dramatic 13 foot vaulted ceilings in living room

*stainless steel microwave

*Whirlpool Bottom Freezer Refrigerator

*Double stainless steel sinks with desposals

*Gourmet island kitchens

*ceiling fans, Lighting and mircowave

*Kitchen pantries

*High definition formica in kitchen and bath

*brushed nickel chrome kitchen faucet fixture

*wood vinyl plank flooring at entry, kitchen and bath

*Drop Pendant lighting and custom dining chandelier

*Master suites with large walk-in closets and custom shelving

*42 Garden style oval soaking tubs.

*Elegant bath vanity lights.

double his and hers custom recatngle sinks*

*Tiles showers.

*Spacious bathrooms with large vanities

* Cermic tile bath surround

*wood framed bathroom mirrors

*Extended bedrooms

*tow-tone, modern paint scheme

*kitchen and bedroom accent walls

*ceiling fans in all bedrooms

*custom rounded walls