All apartments in Frisco
Find more places like 3084 Ivygreen Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Frisco, TX
/
3084 Ivygreen Road
Last updated November 27 2019 at 8:43 PM

3084 Ivygreen Road

3084 Ivygreen Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Frisco
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3084 Ivygreen Road, Frisco, TX 75034

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Home sits on a large interior lot facing South. Beautiful Slate and Wood Flooring, Decorative Ceiling Detail, Gourmet Kitchen with pantry, Granite Countertops, Double Ovens, Stainless Appliances, Undermount Cabinet Lighting, Outdoor Kitchen and Living area with fireplace, and large backyard. Entertainment room. Front porch with french doors to study/formal living all in Frisco ISD!

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3084 Ivygreen Road have any available units?
3084 Ivygreen Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 3084 Ivygreen Road have?
Some of 3084 Ivygreen Road's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3084 Ivygreen Road currently offering any rent specials?
3084 Ivygreen Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3084 Ivygreen Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 3084 Ivygreen Road is pet friendly.
Does 3084 Ivygreen Road offer parking?
No, 3084 Ivygreen Road does not offer parking.
Does 3084 Ivygreen Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3084 Ivygreen Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3084 Ivygreen Road have a pool?
No, 3084 Ivygreen Road does not have a pool.
Does 3084 Ivygreen Road have accessible units?
No, 3084 Ivygreen Road does not have accessible units.
Does 3084 Ivygreen Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 3084 Ivygreen Road does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ravello Stonebriar
5225 Town and Country Blvd
Frisco, TX 75034
Kilby
8455 Grace Street
Frisco, TX 75034
Cortland Preston North
9440 Stratton Dr
Frisco, TX 75035
Station House
4141 Frisco Green Ave
Frisco, TX 75034
Fox Haven Apartments
7275 Hickory St
Frisco, TX 75034
Bell Frisco Market Center
4800 Printers Way
Frisco, TX 75033
Plaza At Frisco Square
8843 Coleman Blvd
Frisco, TX 75034
Bell Frisco at Main
1801 McCord Way
Frisco, TX 75033

Similar Pages

Frisco 1 BedroomsFrisco 2 Bedrooms
Frisco 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsFrisco Apartments with Pool
Frisco Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Carrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stonebriar

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District