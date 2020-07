Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities game room pool media room

Beautiful home in desirable Pearson Farms! Pretty drive up with brick and stone! Inside is quality and charm. Master down, open kitchen and family room 3 bedroom and gameroom and media room upstairs Private study steps up from entry! Out back is low maintenance yard with exteded patio and summer kitchen! Neutral colors, wood floors, granite, shutters, and more! Great schools, community pool and park!