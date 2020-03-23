All apartments in Frisco
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3052 Aerial Drive

3052 Aerial Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3052 Aerial Drive, Frisco, TX 75033

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
media room
Gorgeous home ready to move in, Hardwood floors lead the front door thru out the downstairs living areas. Stainless Steel appliances no Refrigerator, 5 burning Gas cooktop, granite counter tops, dark wood cabinets, Glass tile backsplash and breakfast bar. Large family room overlooks by the upstairs balcony Large Master suite has walk in closet, dual sinks, large shower and garden tub.Sec bedroom are up along with small study w balcony access, Game room and a great large media room.Home close to parks and shopping center.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3052 Aerial Drive have any available units?
3052 Aerial Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 3052 Aerial Drive have?
Some of 3052 Aerial Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3052 Aerial Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3052 Aerial Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3052 Aerial Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3052 Aerial Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 3052 Aerial Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3052 Aerial Drive offers parking.
Does 3052 Aerial Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3052 Aerial Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3052 Aerial Drive have a pool?
No, 3052 Aerial Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3052 Aerial Drive have accessible units?
No, 3052 Aerial Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3052 Aerial Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3052 Aerial Drive has units with dishwashers.

