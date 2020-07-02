2971 Izabella Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool hot tub

Fabulous Grand home in Christie Ranch is a must see to believe! Ready to move-in. Bright open floorplan boasts soaring & vaulted ceilings, chic lighting, iron spindles, hardwoods, beautiful architecture thru out. Enjoy large covered porch. Impressive entry w graceful winding staircase flanked by office & fabulous stacked formals, views of 2nd floor landing. Gourmet kitchen w abundant cabinets, gorgeous granite, work center, nook, island-breakfast bar w sink open to family rm w 2 story wall of windows. Master suite has bay window sitting area, luxurious, spa-like bath. Game rm open to below. Lrg backyard perfect to enjoy outdoors. Community pool, trails. Fantastic location near The Star, Frisco Station & more.