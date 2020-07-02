All apartments in Frisco
2971 Izabella Court
2971 Izabella Court

2971 Izabella Court · No Longer Available
Location

2971 Izabella Court, Frisco, TX 75033

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
hot tub
Fabulous Grand home in Christie Ranch is a must see to believe! Ready to move-in. Bright open floorplan boasts soaring & vaulted ceilings, chic lighting, iron spindles, hardwoods, beautiful architecture thru out. Enjoy large covered porch. Impressive entry w graceful winding staircase flanked by office & fabulous stacked formals, views of 2nd floor landing. Gourmet kitchen w abundant cabinets, gorgeous granite, work center, nook, island-breakfast bar w sink open to family rm w 2 story wall of windows. Master suite has bay window sitting area, luxurious, spa-like bath. Game rm open to below. Lrg backyard perfect to enjoy outdoors. Community pool, trails. Fantastic location near The Star, Frisco Station & more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

