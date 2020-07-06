2887 Cape Buffalo Trail

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher parking stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities game room parking pool guest suite

This is the home you have been waiting for! High vaulted ceiling with grand spiral staircase welcomes you to this beautiful N facing home in heart of Frisco. Bright and open floor plan with guest suite along with attached full bath and master bedroom down.Gorgeous gourmet kitchen comes with granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances and plenty of storage space and overlooks the living, dining and breakfast room. Warm and inviting master has plenty of natural light coming though the bay windows. Media and game room upstairs along with 3 bedrooms and 2 baths. Large private backyard overlooking the greenbelt.Minutes walk from the community pool. Minutes drive from 121, Toyota and Stonebriar. Frisco ISD!