All apartments in Frisco
Find more places like 2887 Cape Buffalo Trail.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Frisco, TX
/
2887 Cape Buffalo Trail
Last updated February 14 2020 at 5:59 AM

2887 Cape Buffalo Trail

2887 Cape Buffalo Trl · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Frisco
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2887 Cape Buffalo Trl, Frisco, TX 75034
Starwood

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
pool
guest suite
This is the home you have been waiting for! High vaulted ceiling with grand spiral staircase welcomes you to this beautiful N facing home in heart of Frisco. Bright and open floor plan with guest suite along with attached full bath and master bedroom down.Gorgeous gourmet kitchen comes with granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances and plenty of storage space and overlooks the living, dining and breakfast room. Warm and inviting master has plenty of natural light coming though the bay windows. Media and game room upstairs along with 3 bedrooms and 2 baths. Large private backyard overlooking the greenbelt.Minutes walk from the community pool. Minutes drive from 121, Toyota and Stonebriar. Frisco ISD!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2887 Cape Buffalo Trail have any available units?
2887 Cape Buffalo Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 2887 Cape Buffalo Trail have?
Some of 2887 Cape Buffalo Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2887 Cape Buffalo Trail currently offering any rent specials?
2887 Cape Buffalo Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2887 Cape Buffalo Trail pet-friendly?
No, 2887 Cape Buffalo Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 2887 Cape Buffalo Trail offer parking?
Yes, 2887 Cape Buffalo Trail offers parking.
Does 2887 Cape Buffalo Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2887 Cape Buffalo Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2887 Cape Buffalo Trail have a pool?
Yes, 2887 Cape Buffalo Trail has a pool.
Does 2887 Cape Buffalo Trail have accessible units?
No, 2887 Cape Buffalo Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 2887 Cape Buffalo Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2887 Cape Buffalo Trail has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Atherton
8655 Brookhollow Boulevard
Frisco, TX 75034
Central Square at Frisco
6235 Main St
Frisco, TX 75034
Satori Frisco
11900 Research Rd
Frisco, TX 75033
Cortland Phillips Creek Ranch
6300 Farm to Market Road 423
Frisco, TX 75034
Capitol at Stonebriar
9600 Gaylord Pkwy
Frisco, TX 75034
Bell Frisco Market Center
4800 Printers Way
Frisco, TX 75033
Bell Stonebriar
5250 Town and Country Blvd
Frisco, TX 75034
Echelon at The Summit
3033 Ohio Dr
Frisco, TX 75035

Similar Pages

Frisco 1 BedroomsFrisco 2 Bedrooms
Frisco 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsFrisco Apartments with Pool
Frisco Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Carrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stonebriar

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District