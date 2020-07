Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage fireplace media room

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage media room

Beautifully crafted 4-3.5-2 in Frisco! Interior features high ceilings thought out. Office, formal dining, eat in kitchen with granite counters and island bar. Large living room down with fireplace. Master down, with dual vanities, separate shower and jetted tub. Large living area upstairs, Media room! 3 Spacious spare rooms up, 2 with jack and jill bath. Covered back patio with Privacy fence. 2 car garage entrance from alley way. Close to schools, highways and Shopping!