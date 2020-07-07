2671 Forest Breeze Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities game room on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage media room pet friendly

Never been leased * Never had pets, will consider yours * BEAUTIFUL 5 bedroom, 5 bath with Game Room, Media Room (projector+screen included) Formal & large covered Patio in desired West Frisco. Top rated schools close by. Bright OPEN floor plan with WOOD floors and HIGH ceilings. Enjoy the wonderful Kitchen with GAS cook top, large island overlooking Family room plus huge walk in pantry. Large Master bedroom downstairs with spacious shower PLUS additional bedroom & full bath downstairs. ENERGY efficient Attic radiant barrier. Upstairs 3 bedrooms + 3 full baths. Oversize laundry room. LARGE private backyard with covered patio. Convenient to Schools, Tollway, Dining & Shopping. Come see this beautiful home TODAY