All apartments in Frisco
Find more places like 2671 Forest Breeze Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Frisco, TX
/
2671 Forest Breeze Drive
Last updated May 14 2019 at 5:45 PM

2671 Forest Breeze Drive

2671 Forest Breeze Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Frisco
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2671 Forest Breeze Dr, Frisco, TX 75034

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
game room
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
media room
pet friendly
Never been leased * Never had pets, will consider yours * BEAUTIFUL 5 bedroom, 5 bath with Game Room, Media Room (projector+screen included) Formal & large covered Patio in desired West Frisco. Top rated schools close by. Bright OPEN floor plan with WOOD floors and HIGH ceilings. Enjoy the wonderful Kitchen with GAS cook top, large island overlooking Family room plus huge walk in pantry. Large Master bedroom downstairs with spacious shower PLUS additional bedroom & full bath downstairs. ENERGY efficient Attic radiant barrier. Upstairs 3 bedrooms + 3 full baths. Oversize laundry room. LARGE private backyard with covered patio. Convenient to Schools, Tollway, Dining & Shopping. Come see this beautiful home TODAY

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2671 Forest Breeze Drive have any available units?
2671 Forest Breeze Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 2671 Forest Breeze Drive have?
Some of 2671 Forest Breeze Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2671 Forest Breeze Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2671 Forest Breeze Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2671 Forest Breeze Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2671 Forest Breeze Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2671 Forest Breeze Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2671 Forest Breeze Drive offers parking.
Does 2671 Forest Breeze Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2671 Forest Breeze Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2671 Forest Breeze Drive have a pool?
No, 2671 Forest Breeze Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2671 Forest Breeze Drive have accessible units?
No, 2671 Forest Breeze Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2671 Forest Breeze Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2671 Forest Breeze Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Satori Frisco
11900 Research Rd
Frisco, TX 75033
Old Hickory Square
8625 Hickory St
Frisco, TX 75034
Residences at Starwood
6595 Lebanon Rd
Frisco, TX 75034
Stonebriar of Frisco
5200 Town and Country Blvd
Frisco, TX 75034
AMLI Frisco Crossing
7255 Texas Rangers Dr
Frisco, TX 75034
Villas of Chapel Creek
5775 Parkwood Blvd
Frisco, TX 75034
Skyhouse Frisco Station
6633 John Hickman Pkwy
Frisco, TX 75034
Legends at Legacy
3700 Legacy Dr
Frisco, TX 75034

Similar Pages

Frisco 1 BedroomsFrisco 2 Bedrooms
Frisco 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsFrisco Apartments with Pool
Frisco Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Carrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stonebriar

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District