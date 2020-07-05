All apartments in Frisco
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2475 Brazos Drive

2475 Brazos Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2475 Brazos Drive, Frisco, TX 75033
Northridge

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
game room
parking
pool
garage
Wood and wrought iron door lead to split formals. Dining with travertine floor and stunning ring ceiling light. Hardwoods in large living with two story ceiling and 8ft crystal water drip chandelier. Open kitchen, granite counters, gas cooktop, pot rack. First floor master suite, due vanities, separate shower and garden tub. A second bedroom on the first floor with full bath. Upstairs large media or game room and three bedrooms with two full bath. Refrigerator, washer, dryer are provided. Near community pool. Great location. Ready to move in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2475 Brazos Drive have any available units?
2475 Brazos Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 2475 Brazos Drive have?
Some of 2475 Brazos Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2475 Brazos Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2475 Brazos Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2475 Brazos Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2475 Brazos Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 2475 Brazos Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2475 Brazos Drive offers parking.
Does 2475 Brazos Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2475 Brazos Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2475 Brazos Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2475 Brazos Drive has a pool.
Does 2475 Brazos Drive have accessible units?
No, 2475 Brazos Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2475 Brazos Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2475 Brazos Drive has units with dishwashers.

