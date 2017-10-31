2374 Brazos Drive

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly 24hr maintenance garage

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse on-site laundry parking pool 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

South facing home with 3 car garage!, Inside corner lot. Nice open kitchen with Granite counters, stainless steel appliances. Kitchen Desk, Large butler's panty, Master Bedroom on 1st floor, with 2 Closets. Laundry room, . Massive Tiered Entertainment Room, nice backyard with Extended Patio and Community Pool.

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply. The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management. **ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.