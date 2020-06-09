All apartments in Frisco
2294 Sturgis Drive

2294 Sturgis Dr · No Longer Available
Location

2294 Sturgis Dr, Frisco, TX 75033
Grayhawk

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Great Location in desirable FISD on a corner lot across the street from the Elementary School with Convenient Access to the Dallas North Toll! Great Curb appeal with Pebble Tech Front Sidewalk, Large Trees, Solid Wood Front Door, Extended Flag Stone Back Patio and Board on Board Steel Post Fence. Inside Features Wood Flooring, Fresh Paint Vaulted Ceilings, Crown Molding, 4in Base Boards, Window Nooks with Ledges, Fireplace with Mantle and more. The neighborhood features a Park and is across the street from the Northwest Community park and Bike Track plus Frisco has lots of great shopping!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2294 Sturgis Drive have any available units?
2294 Sturgis Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 2294 Sturgis Drive have?
Some of 2294 Sturgis Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2294 Sturgis Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2294 Sturgis Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2294 Sturgis Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2294 Sturgis Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 2294 Sturgis Drive offer parking?
No, 2294 Sturgis Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2294 Sturgis Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2294 Sturgis Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2294 Sturgis Drive have a pool?
No, 2294 Sturgis Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2294 Sturgis Drive have accessible units?
No, 2294 Sturgis Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2294 Sturgis Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2294 Sturgis Drive has units with dishwashers.

