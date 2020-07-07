All apartments in Frisco
Find more places like 20 Misty Pond Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Frisco, TX
/
20 Misty Pond Drive
Last updated May 8 2020 at 10:13 PM

20 Misty Pond Drive

20 Misty Pond Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Frisco
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

20 Misty Pond Drive, Frisco, TX 75034

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
walk in closets
guest suite
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
guest suite
You have arrived HOME! Situated perfectly off 121 and DNT, walking distance to The Star-Dallas Cowboy World Hdqtrs. This stunning and remodeled property includes 4 oversized bedrooms with walk in closets in each room. Master Suite downstairs and a private guest suite upstairs with separate bathroom. The kitchen boasts gorgeous white quartz countertops, black inlay sink and SS appliances all less than 7 months old. Huge gameroom and bonus room upstairs perfect for entertaining, an office or an additional play room. Hand-scraped hardwood floors through most of the upstairs and downstairs. This beauty is a sweet and quaint paradise in the heart of the city and will sell fast.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20 Misty Pond Drive have any available units?
20 Misty Pond Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 20 Misty Pond Drive have?
Some of 20 Misty Pond Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20 Misty Pond Drive currently offering any rent specials?
20 Misty Pond Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20 Misty Pond Drive pet-friendly?
No, 20 Misty Pond Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 20 Misty Pond Drive offer parking?
No, 20 Misty Pond Drive does not offer parking.
Does 20 Misty Pond Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20 Misty Pond Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20 Misty Pond Drive have a pool?
No, 20 Misty Pond Drive does not have a pool.
Does 20 Misty Pond Drive have accessible units?
No, 20 Misty Pond Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 20 Misty Pond Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 20 Misty Pond Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
How to Move Cross Country
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Four Corners
1690 FM 423
Frisco, TX 75033
Carmichael
8787 Legacy Dr
Frisco, TX 75033
Sorrel Phillips Creek Ranch
5050 Farm to Market Rd 423
Frisco, TX 75034
Olympus Boulevard
6255 Frisco Square Blvd
Frisco, TX 75034
Lucia
4848 Grand Gate Way
Frisco, TX 75034
Bell Frisco at Main
1801 McCord Way
Frisco, TX 75033
Echelon at The Summit
3033 Ohio Dr
Frisco, TX 75035
Legends at Legacy
3700 Legacy Dr
Frisco, TX 75034

Similar Pages

Frisco 1 BedroomsFrisco 2 Bedrooms
Frisco 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsFrisco Apartments with Pool
Frisco Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Carrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stonebriar

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District