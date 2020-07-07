20 Misty Pond Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities game room guest suite

You have arrived HOME! Situated perfectly off 121 and DNT, walking distance to The Star-Dallas Cowboy World Hdqtrs. This stunning and remodeled property includes 4 oversized bedrooms with walk in closets in each room. Master Suite downstairs and a private guest suite upstairs with separate bathroom. The kitchen boasts gorgeous white quartz countertops, black inlay sink and SS appliances all less than 7 months old. Huge gameroom and bonus room upstairs perfect for entertaining, an office or an additional play room. Hand-scraped hardwood floors through most of the upstairs and downstairs. This beauty is a sweet and quaint paradise in the heart of the city and will sell fast.