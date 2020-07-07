2 Pinehurst Court

Amenities

Executive Lease-Stonebriar Village. Conveniently located minutes from $5B mile, STAR, TOYOTA, Shops at Legacy and much more! This private lot located within cul-de-sac offers spacious living inside and out. Nice open floorplan to relax & entertain from top to bottom. Master overlooks back yard & pool area, has large walk-in closet with built-in's. Add'l room on 1st floor can be used as office, den, or extra bedroom. 2nd Floor has open living area with pool table, large built in wine fridge & outdoor patio. Some furnishings included. Backs to Golf Course Hole #11~ HOA, Pool, Yard Maintenance Included. Pets are case by case basis.