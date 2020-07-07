All apartments in Frisco
Find more places like 1657 Prince William Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Frisco, TX
/
1657 Prince William Lane
Last updated August 3 2019 at 5:20 AM

1657 Prince William Lane

1657 Prince William Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Frisco
See all
Stonebriar
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1657 Prince William Lane, Frisco, TX 75034
Stonebriar

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
ice maker
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Absolutely amazing property for Lease in Frisco. This home is an Oasis of North Dallas. 5 bedroom, 5 full baths plus 2 half baths, 3 car garage, chefs dream kitchen 2 living room spaces and much more. Almost 5,000 sq ft of living space and approximately 6,400 under roof situated on a private and gated submission. Great for entertainment, an absolutely beautiful outdoor space with a swimming pool on a golf course lot make this home the perfect executive home. Immediate Availability for $10,000 per month. This immaculate home is also available as shown completely furnished and professionally decorated for an additional cost. Please check with agent!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1657 Prince William Lane have any available units?
1657 Prince William Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 1657 Prince William Lane have?
Some of 1657 Prince William Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1657 Prince William Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1657 Prince William Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1657 Prince William Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1657 Prince William Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 1657 Prince William Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1657 Prince William Lane offers parking.
Does 1657 Prince William Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1657 Prince William Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1657 Prince William Lane have a pool?
Yes, 1657 Prince William Lane has a pool.
Does 1657 Prince William Lane have accessible units?
No, 1657 Prince William Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1657 Prince William Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1657 Prince William Lane has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

MAA Frisco Bridges
3200 Rifle Gap Rd
Frisco, TX 75034
Cool Springs at Frisco Bridges
3198 Parkwood Blvd
Frisco, TX 75034
Twelve Cowboys Way
12 Cowboys Way
Frisco, TX 75034
Carmichael
8787 Legacy Dr
Frisco, TX 75033
Sorrel Phillips Creek Ranch
5050 Farm to Market Rd 423
Frisco, TX 75034
Olympus Boulevard
6255 Frisco Square Blvd
Frisco, TX 75034
Villas of Chapel Creek
5775 Parkwood Blvd
Frisco, TX 75034
Waterford Market
9355 John W Elliott Drive
Frisco, TX 75033

Similar Pages

Frisco 1 BedroomsFrisco 2 Bedrooms
Frisco 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsFrisco Apartments with Pool
Frisco Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Carrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stonebriar

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District