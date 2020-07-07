1657 Prince William Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished ice maker microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage

Absolutely amazing property for Lease in Frisco. This home is an Oasis of North Dallas. 5 bedroom, 5 full baths plus 2 half baths, 3 car garage, chefs dream kitchen 2 living room spaces and much more. Almost 5,000 sq ft of living space and approximately 6,400 under roof situated on a private and gated submission. Great for entertainment, an absolutely beautiful outdoor space with a swimming pool on a golf course lot make this home the perfect executive home. Immediate Availability for $10,000 per month. This immaculate home is also available as shown completely furnished and professionally decorated for an additional cost. Please check with agent!