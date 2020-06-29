1649 Morris Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher new construction parking fireplace media room

Available NOW in FRISCO ISD. Move in ready 2014 built home in GATED CREEKSIDE AT STONEBRIAR! just N of 121, E of Legacy West! Perfectly maintained! 3430SF, 4 bedrooms, 3 bath, study, game and media room. HUGE 2 story Family, Master & Guest BR and two BATHRM down. 2 BR, jack and jill bath, game, and Media up(with dry bar). HOA mows front lawn & trims hedges & trees for you! Refrigerator in kitchen, yard work, pest and fertilization service included in rent.

TO APPLY *SEE TRANSACTION DESK FOR LEASE APPLICATION INSTRUCTIONS* . app fee $40. Follow Lease Application instructions & send all documents via email, then will tell you how to apply online.