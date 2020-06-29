All apartments in Frisco
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1649 Morris Lane

1649 Morris Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1649 Morris Lane, Frisco, TX 75034
Stonebriar

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
new construction
parking
fireplace
media room
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
media room
new construction
Available NOW in FRISCO ISD. Move in ready 2014 built home in GATED CREEKSIDE AT STONEBRIAR! just N of 121, E of Legacy West! Perfectly maintained! 3430SF, 4 bedrooms, 3 bath, study, game and media room. HUGE 2 story Family, Master & Guest BR and two BATHRM down. 2 BR, jack and jill bath, game, and Media up(with dry bar). HOA mows front lawn & trims hedges & trees for you! Refrigerator in kitchen, yard work, pest and fertilization service included in rent.
TO APPLY *SEE TRANSACTION DESK FOR LEASE APPLICATION INSTRUCTIONS* . app fee $40. Follow Lease Application instructions & send all documents via email, then will tell you how to apply online.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1649 Morris Lane have any available units?
1649 Morris Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 1649 Morris Lane have?
Some of 1649 Morris Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1649 Morris Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1649 Morris Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1649 Morris Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1649 Morris Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 1649 Morris Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1649 Morris Lane offers parking.
Does 1649 Morris Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1649 Morris Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1649 Morris Lane have a pool?
No, 1649 Morris Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1649 Morris Lane have accessible units?
No, 1649 Morris Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1649 Morris Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1649 Morris Lane has units with dishwashers.

