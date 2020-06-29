All apartments in Frisco
1639 San Andres Drive

1639 San Andres Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1639 San Andres Drive, Frisco, TX 75033

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
media room
Stunning Highland Home in highly sought after Eldorado Fairways. Warm welcome open feeling when you walk into this house. Neutral color, upgrade tile, engineer wood floor in formal living, dining, family room, study and master bedroom. Beautiful granite counter top in the kitchen with 42 inches cabinets. Dual staircases for convenience going up and down, great open 2nd floor game room, split bedrooms have private bathroom, J&J bathroom between two other bedroom. Good size media room to enjoy the movies at home. Ready to move in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1639 San Andres Drive have any available units?
1639 San Andres Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 1639 San Andres Drive have?
Some of 1639 San Andres Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1639 San Andres Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1639 San Andres Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1639 San Andres Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1639 San Andres Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 1639 San Andres Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1639 San Andres Drive offers parking.
Does 1639 San Andres Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1639 San Andres Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1639 San Andres Drive have a pool?
No, 1639 San Andres Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1639 San Andres Drive have accessible units?
No, 1639 San Andres Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1639 San Andres Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1639 San Andres Drive has units with dishwashers.

