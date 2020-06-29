1639 San Andres Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities game room parking garage media room

Stunning Highland Home in highly sought after Eldorado Fairways. Warm welcome open feeling when you walk into this house. Neutral color, upgrade tile, engineer wood floor in formal living, dining, family room, study and master bedroom. Beautiful granite counter top in the kitchen with 42 inches cabinets. Dual staircases for convenience going up and down, great open 2nd floor game room, split bedrooms have private bathroom, J&J bathroom between two other bedroom. Good size media room to enjoy the movies at home. Ready to move in.