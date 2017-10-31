All apartments in Frisco
1598 Tumbling River Drive

1598 Tumbling River Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1598 Tumbling River Drive, Frisco, TX 75034

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
guest suite
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
guest suite
media room
pet friendly
Beautifully maintained and stunning home in Frisco ISD. The home backs to a gorgeous and desirable walking trail. Handsomely landscaped front and backyard. Spacious rooms throughout. Bright and open main level features master suite, delightful and elegant kitchen and eat-in dining area w fireplace, dedicated private office, formal dining, and the convenience of having a guest suite on the 1st floor with its own full bathroom. Wood floors throughout main floor, kitchen features oversized island, ss appliances, gas. Upstairs features secondary bedrooms with living area, media room with home theater system. Enjoy closeness of the home to schools which are within walking or biking distance. Pets case by case.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Covered lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1598 Tumbling River Drive have any available units?
1598 Tumbling River Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 1598 Tumbling River Drive have?
Some of 1598 Tumbling River Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1598 Tumbling River Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1598 Tumbling River Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1598 Tumbling River Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1598 Tumbling River Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1598 Tumbling River Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1598 Tumbling River Drive offers parking.
Does 1598 Tumbling River Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1598 Tumbling River Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1598 Tumbling River Drive have a pool?
No, 1598 Tumbling River Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1598 Tumbling River Drive have accessible units?
No, 1598 Tumbling River Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1598 Tumbling River Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1598 Tumbling River Drive has units with dishwashers.

