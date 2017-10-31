1598 Tumbling River Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven patio / balcony Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed guest suite media room pet friendly

Beautifully maintained and stunning home in Frisco ISD. The home backs to a gorgeous and desirable walking trail. Handsomely landscaped front and backyard. Spacious rooms throughout. Bright and open main level features master suite, delightful and elegant kitchen and eat-in dining area w fireplace, dedicated private office, formal dining, and the convenience of having a guest suite on the 1st floor with its own full bathroom. Wood floors throughout main floor, kitchen features oversized island, ss appliances, gas. Upstairs features secondary bedrooms with living area, media room with home theater system. Enjoy closeness of the home to schools which are within walking or biking distance. Pets case by case.