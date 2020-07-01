15671 Palo Pinto Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage stainless steel fireplace

Beautiful 4 bedroom with a study. Extremely clean home. Unique dining room. Stainless steel appliances. Corian counters. High-quality laminate wood floors everywhere except secondary bedrooms. Ceramic tile in all wet areas. Gorgeous, huge covered, flagstone, patio with outdoor kitchen (built-in grill, fridge & TV).A surveillance system in place. Great shopping center just around the corner. Walking distance to a variety of restaurants and a grocery store.

Pets case by case only.

Ready for a new tenant. Gorgeous home. It will not last long.