Last updated May 23 2020 at 8:45 AM

15671 Palo Pinto Drive

15671 Palo Pinto Drive · No Longer Available
Location

15671 Palo Pinto Drive, Frisco, TX 75035

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Beautiful 4 bedroom with a study. Extremely clean home. Unique dining room. Stainless steel appliances. Corian counters. High-quality laminate wood floors everywhere except secondary bedrooms. Ceramic tile in all wet areas. Gorgeous, huge covered, flagstone, patio with outdoor kitchen (built-in grill, fridge & TV).A surveillance system in place. Great shopping center just around the corner. Walking distance to a variety of restaurants and a grocery store.
Pets case by case only.
Ready for a new tenant. Gorgeous home. It will not last long.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15671 Palo Pinto Drive have any available units?
15671 Palo Pinto Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 15671 Palo Pinto Drive have?
Some of 15671 Palo Pinto Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15671 Palo Pinto Drive currently offering any rent specials?
15671 Palo Pinto Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15671 Palo Pinto Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 15671 Palo Pinto Drive is pet friendly.
Does 15671 Palo Pinto Drive offer parking?
Yes, 15671 Palo Pinto Drive offers parking.
Does 15671 Palo Pinto Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15671 Palo Pinto Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15671 Palo Pinto Drive have a pool?
No, 15671 Palo Pinto Drive does not have a pool.
Does 15671 Palo Pinto Drive have accessible units?
No, 15671 Palo Pinto Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 15671 Palo Pinto Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 15671 Palo Pinto Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

