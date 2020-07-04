15650 Brookwood Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities game room parking playground pool garage

AVAL NOW - Awesome 3 bed, 3.1 bath home W study, game room & 2 car garages in Hunters Creek. Spacious well-lit family room adjacent to upgraded kitchen with SS appliances. Study W French door & formal dining downstairs. Master has his & her walk-in closet, garden tub & remodeled master bath. 2nd bedroom with separate bath inside for guest. Three-way split bedrooms with game room. Covered front porch, private backyarder with expanded travertine patio & 8 ft BNB fence for privacy. Refrigerator, washer, dryers, nest thermostat, ring doorbell, CONVEY with the property.Community feature - playground, 2 pools, trails & nature preserve ,close to 121, DNT & 75, shopping, entertainment & highly rated FRISCO ISD.