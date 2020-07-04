All apartments in Frisco
Find more places like 15650 Brookwood Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Frisco, TX
/
15650 Brookwood Drive
Last updated December 21 2019 at 1:33 PM

15650 Brookwood Drive

15650 Brookwood Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Frisco
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

15650 Brookwood Drive, Frisco, TX 75035

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
parking
playground
pool
garage
AVAL NOW - Awesome 3 bed, 3.1 bath home W study, game room & 2 car garages in Hunters Creek. Spacious well-lit family room adjacent to upgraded kitchen with SS appliances. Study W French door & formal dining downstairs. Master has his & her walk-in closet, garden tub & remodeled master bath. 2nd bedroom with separate bath inside for guest. Three-way split bedrooms with game room. Covered front porch, private backyarder with expanded travertine patio & 8 ft BNB fence for privacy. Refrigerator, washer, dryers, nest thermostat, ring doorbell, CONVEY with the property.Community feature - playground, 2 pools, trails & nature preserve ,close to 121, DNT & 75, shopping, entertainment & highly rated FRISCO ISD.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15650 Brookwood Drive have any available units?
15650 Brookwood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 15650 Brookwood Drive have?
Some of 15650 Brookwood Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15650 Brookwood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
15650 Brookwood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15650 Brookwood Drive pet-friendly?
No, 15650 Brookwood Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 15650 Brookwood Drive offer parking?
Yes, 15650 Brookwood Drive offers parking.
Does 15650 Brookwood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15650 Brookwood Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15650 Brookwood Drive have a pool?
Yes, 15650 Brookwood Drive has a pool.
Does 15650 Brookwood Drive have accessible units?
No, 15650 Brookwood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 15650 Brookwood Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15650 Brookwood Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Central Square at Frisco
6235 Main St
Frisco, TX 75034
Alaqua at Frisco
4770 Teel Parkway
Frisco, TX 75034
Overlook by the Park
1750 FM 423
Frisco, TX 75033
Republic House at Frisco Bridges
8568 Warren Pkwy
Frisco, TX 75034
Capitol at Stonebriar
9600 Gaylord Pkwy
Frisco, TX 75034
Wade Crossing
9399 Wade Boulevard
Frisco, TX 75035
Bell Frisco Market Center
4800 Printers Way
Frisco, TX 75033
Waterford Market
9355 John W Elliott Drive
Frisco, TX 75033

Similar Pages

Frisco 1 BedroomsFrisco 2 Bedrooms
Frisco 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsFrisco Apartments with Pool
Frisco Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Carrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stonebriar

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District