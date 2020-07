Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave Property Amenities parking garage

Newer home with beautiful floor plan located in Frisco. Close to the lake, easy access to the major roads. Property also offer with higher ceilings, ceiling fans, open living room, large kitchen, split bedrooms, marble counter tops. Come and see it, do not miss this beautiful home.