15597 Western Trail

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking

This 4 bedroom, 2 bath ideally located property in Frisco ISD just got a fresh coat of paint and some updated flooring and is clean and ready for your family! There are 2 living spaces and 2 dining spaces with a great flowing floor plan and privacy as master is separate from the other bedrooms. Pest control and yard maintenance are included so you have little to worry about once you're settled in. Very close to shopping and highways. Available now! Please feel free to call with any questions or to set up an appointment to see!