Frisco, TX
15597 Western Trail
Last updated September 13 2019 at 10:57 AM

15597 Western Trail

15597 Western Trail · No Longer Available
Location

15597 Western Trail, Frisco, TX 75035

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
This 4 bedroom, 2 bath ideally located property in Frisco ISD just got a fresh coat of paint and some updated flooring and is clean and ready for your family! There are 2 living spaces and 2 dining spaces with a great flowing floor plan and privacy as master is separate from the other bedrooms. Pest control and yard maintenance are included so you have little to worry about once you're settled in. Very close to shopping and highways. Available now! Please feel free to call with any questions or to set up an appointment to see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15597 Western Trail have any available units?
15597 Western Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 15597 Western Trail have?
Some of 15597 Western Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15597 Western Trail currently offering any rent specials?
15597 Western Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15597 Western Trail pet-friendly?
No, 15597 Western Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 15597 Western Trail offer parking?
Yes, 15597 Western Trail offers parking.
Does 15597 Western Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15597 Western Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15597 Western Trail have a pool?
No, 15597 Western Trail does not have a pool.
Does 15597 Western Trail have accessible units?
No, 15597 Western Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 15597 Western Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15597 Western Trail has units with dishwashers.

