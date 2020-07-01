All apartments in Frisco
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

15474 Bull Run Drive

15474 Bull Run Drive · No Longer Available
Location

15474 Bull Run Drive, Frisco, TX 75035

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
Great home near El Dorado and Independence. This updated corner lot 4 bedroom home in Frisco Heights offers lots of space for your family. Walk in to this updated home with formal dinning-office. Large family room with fireplace open to breakfast room and great kitchen with lots of space. Master suite in first floor allows privacy, bath with separate shower and large walk-in closet. Second floor living-game room and 3 very spacious bedrooms. Huge backyard great for family reunions and enjoy the amenities that this community offers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15474 Bull Run Drive have any available units?
15474 Bull Run Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 15474 Bull Run Drive have?
Some of 15474 Bull Run Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15474 Bull Run Drive currently offering any rent specials?
15474 Bull Run Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15474 Bull Run Drive pet-friendly?
No, 15474 Bull Run Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 15474 Bull Run Drive offer parking?
Yes, 15474 Bull Run Drive offers parking.
Does 15474 Bull Run Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15474 Bull Run Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15474 Bull Run Drive have a pool?
No, 15474 Bull Run Drive does not have a pool.
Does 15474 Bull Run Drive have accessible units?
No, 15474 Bull Run Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 15474 Bull Run Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15474 Bull Run Drive has units with dishwashers.

