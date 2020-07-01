15474 Bull Run Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities game room parking garage

Great home near El Dorado and Independence. This updated corner lot 4 bedroom home in Frisco Heights offers lots of space for your family. Walk in to this updated home with formal dinning-office. Large family room with fireplace open to breakfast room and great kitchen with lots of space. Master suite in first floor allows privacy, bath with separate shower and large walk-in closet. Second floor living-game room and 3 very spacious bedrooms. Huge backyard great for family reunions and enjoy the amenities that this community offers.