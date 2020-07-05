1543 Faldo Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities gym pool pool table

Stunning home in Frisco Lakes of Del Webb for Lease. Located near the end of the Cul-De-Sac with beautiful landscaping, gorgeous hard wood floors and plantation shutters through out. Spacious living and dining areas, open kitchen with breakfast bar, stainless steel appliances. Large master bedroom, walk-in closet and dual vanity master bath. Back patio is covered with view of a water fountain! The Frisco Lakes community features a private golf course, three amenity centers with Resort Style Pools, Complete Gym, Library, Billiard Room, Indoor Track, Indoor Swimming Pool. HOA and Lawn Service are included in this special lease. completely furnished, including refrigerator, washer, and dryer.