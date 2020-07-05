All apartments in Frisco
1543 Faldo Court

1543 Faldo Court · No Longer Available
Location

1543 Faldo Court, Frisco, TX 75034
Frisco Lakes - Del Webb Retirement Community

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
stainless steel
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
pool
pool table
Stunning home in Frisco Lakes of Del Webb for Lease. Located near the end of the Cul-De-Sac with beautiful landscaping, gorgeous hard wood floors and plantation shutters through out. Spacious living and dining areas, open kitchen with breakfast bar, stainless steel appliances. Large master bedroom, walk-in closet and dual vanity master bath. Back patio is covered with view of a water fountain! The Frisco Lakes community features a private golf course, three amenity centers with Resort Style Pools, Complete Gym, Library, Billiard Room, Indoor Track, Indoor Swimming Pool. HOA and Lawn Service are included in this special lease. completely furnished, including refrigerator, washer, and dryer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1543 Faldo Court have any available units?
1543 Faldo Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 1543 Faldo Court have?
Some of 1543 Faldo Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1543 Faldo Court currently offering any rent specials?
1543 Faldo Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1543 Faldo Court pet-friendly?
No, 1543 Faldo Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 1543 Faldo Court offer parking?
No, 1543 Faldo Court does not offer parking.
Does 1543 Faldo Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1543 Faldo Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1543 Faldo Court have a pool?
Yes, 1543 Faldo Court has a pool.
Does 1543 Faldo Court have accessible units?
No, 1543 Faldo Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1543 Faldo Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 1543 Faldo Court does not have units with dishwashers.

