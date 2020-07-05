15205 Shellwood Lane

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities game room parking media room

Beautiful 6-Bedroom home with 4 Full Baths located in Stonelake Estates West; with large floor plan! Beautiful entry stairway with wrought iron baluster. Breakfast nook open to the family room with Gas Fireplace! Master Suite on the first floor with an additional bedroom on the first floor that can be studied. Newly Installed Wood Floors and Carpet as of August 2018, Upstairs features 4 Bedrooms, Game room & Media Room. Roof replaced in 2017. Washer, dryer, and refrigerator are included.