Home
/
Frisco, TX
/
15205 Shellwood Lane
Last updated September 9 2019 at 2:30 AM

15205 Shellwood Lane

15205 Shellwood Lane · No Longer Available
Location

15205 Shellwood Lane, Frisco, TX 75035

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
Beautiful 6-Bedroom home with 4 Full Baths located in Stonelake Estates West; with large floor plan! Beautiful entry stairway with wrought iron baluster. Breakfast nook open to the family room with Gas Fireplace! Master Suite on the first floor with an additional bedroom on the first floor that can be studied. Newly Installed Wood Floors and Carpet as of August 2018, Upstairs features 4 Bedrooms, Game room & Media Room. Roof replaced in 2017. Washer, dryer, and refrigerator are included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15205 Shellwood Lane have any available units?
15205 Shellwood Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 15205 Shellwood Lane have?
Some of 15205 Shellwood Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15205 Shellwood Lane currently offering any rent specials?
15205 Shellwood Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15205 Shellwood Lane pet-friendly?
No, 15205 Shellwood Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 15205 Shellwood Lane offer parking?
Yes, 15205 Shellwood Lane offers parking.
Does 15205 Shellwood Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15205 Shellwood Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15205 Shellwood Lane have a pool?
No, 15205 Shellwood Lane does not have a pool.
Does 15205 Shellwood Lane have accessible units?
No, 15205 Shellwood Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 15205 Shellwood Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15205 Shellwood Lane has units with dishwashers.

