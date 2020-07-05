All apartments in Frisco
Find more places like 15201 N Bull Run Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Frisco, TX
/
15201 N Bull Run Drive
Last updated October 4 2019 at 11:27 AM

15201 N Bull Run Drive

15201 Bull Run Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Frisco
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

15201 Bull Run Dr, Frisco, TX 75035

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
media room
!! Ready to move in !! Frisco ISD Ashley Elementary ! Nelson Middle ! Heritage high school !! Home features 5 bedrooms 4 baths,6th bedroom or office. large game room open to living. This home features a gourmet kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, custom cabinets, a butler's pantry, large island and is open to the family room which has 18ft ceilings crown moldings, a circular staircase. wood floors in the entry, family room and study and all bedrooms. Media room wired ready with speakers & Screen. ceramic tile, new fresh updated paint. New roof 2019. This home is a must see. Close to all major shops, restaurants, offices, hospitals. All bedrooms wood floor.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15201 N Bull Run Drive have any available units?
15201 N Bull Run Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 15201 N Bull Run Drive have?
Some of 15201 N Bull Run Drive's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15201 N Bull Run Drive currently offering any rent specials?
15201 N Bull Run Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15201 N Bull Run Drive pet-friendly?
No, 15201 N Bull Run Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 15201 N Bull Run Drive offer parking?
No, 15201 N Bull Run Drive does not offer parking.
Does 15201 N Bull Run Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15201 N Bull Run Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15201 N Bull Run Drive have a pool?
No, 15201 N Bull Run Drive does not have a pool.
Does 15201 N Bull Run Drive have accessible units?
No, 15201 N Bull Run Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 15201 N Bull Run Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15201 N Bull Run Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Best Cities for Families 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sonsrena
9425 Rolater Rd
Frisco, TX 75035
MAA Frisco Bridges
3200 Rifle Gap Rd
Frisco, TX 75034
Residences at Starwood
6595 Lebanon Rd
Frisco, TX 75034
Capitol at Stonebriar
9600 Gaylord Pkwy
Frisco, TX 75034
Fox Haven Apartments
7275 Hickory St
Frisco, TX 75034
Wade Crossing
9399 Wade Boulevard
Frisco, TX 75035
Lebanon Ridge Apartments
2355 Lebanon Rd
Frisco, TX 75034
Echelon at The Summit
3033 Ohio Dr
Frisco, TX 75035

Similar Pages

Frisco 1 BedroomsFrisco 2 Bedrooms
Frisco 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsFrisco Apartments with Pool
Frisco Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Carrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stonebriar

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District