15201 N Bull Run Drive

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel fireplace

!! Ready to move in !! Frisco ISD Ashley Elementary ! Nelson Middle ! Heritage high school !! Home features 5 bedrooms 4 baths,6th bedroom or office. large game room open to living. This home features a gourmet kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, custom cabinets, a butler's pantry, large island and is open to the family room which has 18ft ceilings crown moldings, a circular staircase. wood floors in the entry, family room and study and all bedrooms. Media room wired ready with speakers & Screen. ceramic tile, new fresh updated paint. New roof 2019. This home is a must see. Close to all major shops, restaurants, offices, hospitals. All bedrooms wood floor.