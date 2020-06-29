1519 Foard Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities media room

Location, Location, Location. Gorgeous, custom home in a gated community just 1 mile from SH 121 and opposite the Golf club. This well maintained home has grand foyer with rich hardwood floors. Formal living has grand stone fireplace. Plantation shutters in all common areas and beautiful light fixtures throughout the home. This exquisite home has a huge media room with wet bar. The kitchen is equipped with high class appliances and double oven, granite counter tops and beautiful custom cabinets. 1st floor has huge master bedroom with bath includes jetted tub, dual sinks, with walk-in closets. Zero maintenance backyard with beautiful landscaping. HOA maintains the front yard.