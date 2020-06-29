All apartments in Frisco
1519 Foard Drive

1519 Foard Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1519 Foard Drive, Frisco, TX 75034
Stonebriar

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
media room
Location, Location, Location. Gorgeous, custom home in a gated community just 1 mile from SH 121 and opposite the Golf club. This well maintained home has grand foyer with rich hardwood floors. Formal living has grand stone fireplace. Plantation shutters in all common areas and beautiful light fixtures throughout the home. This exquisite home has a huge media room with wet bar. The kitchen is equipped with high class appliances and double oven, granite counter tops and beautiful custom cabinets. 1st floor has huge master bedroom with bath includes jetted tub, dual sinks, with walk-in closets. Zero maintenance backyard with beautiful landscaping. HOA maintains the front yard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1519 Foard Drive have any available units?
1519 Foard Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 1519 Foard Drive have?
Some of 1519 Foard Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1519 Foard Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1519 Foard Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1519 Foard Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1519 Foard Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 1519 Foard Drive offer parking?
No, 1519 Foard Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1519 Foard Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1519 Foard Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1519 Foard Drive have a pool?
No, 1519 Foard Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1519 Foard Drive have accessible units?
No, 1519 Foard Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1519 Foard Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1519 Foard Drive has units with dishwashers.

