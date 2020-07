Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities game room parking garage

FRISCO ISD, REEDY High School. Beautiful 3 Bedrooms, 2.5 Bathrooms, 2 story home in Waterford Falls, 5 Star Neighborhood. This spacious home has an open floor plan with a study or additional sitting room. The kitchen has tall ceilings, loads of cabinets, pantry, island & wall of storage. The master suite is downstairs with a LARGE walk-in closet, separate vanities, Laminate flooring in Living, and foyer. Two of nice sized-bedrooms and game room are upstairs.