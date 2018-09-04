MOVE IN SPECIAL: HALF OFF FIRST MONTHS RENT! New Build in Frisco’s Miramonte Neighborhood!! (MOVE IN SPECIAL- HALF OFF FIRST MONTHS RENT!) Home features dark wood floors throughout main level w open layout & fireplace. Kitchen has granite counters & island w breakfast bar. Private office.Huge windows throughout the entire home.Upstairs has game room and guest bedrooms w two full baths. Master down has sitting area & walk in closets. Master bath has separate shower and tub w dual vanities. Backyard has private patio & privacy fence.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 14054 El Toro Road have any available units?
14054 El Toro Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 14054 El Toro Road have?
Some of 14054 El Toro Road's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14054 El Toro Road currently offering any rent specials?
14054 El Toro Road is not currently offering any rent specials.