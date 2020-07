Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool

Open floor plan with all the natural light. Master, 2 beds, study, formal dining, kitchen and great room down. 4th bed full bath on 2nd half story. Beautiful kitchen w granite counter and island. Master w upgraded bath with granite counter, separate tub and shower and walk in closet.

Beautiful community pool, pond, rose garden and park are waiting for you to enjoy!

Walking distance to Middle School ( opening in 2019) and Elementary School.

Don't miss it!