All apartments in Frisco
Find more places like 13424 Deercreek Trail.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Frisco, TX
/
13424 Deercreek Trail
Last updated November 10 2019 at 5:07 AM

13424 Deercreek Trail

13424 Deercreek Trail · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Frisco
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

13424 Deercreek Trail, Frisco, TX 75035

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
parking
pool
garage
Beautiful 5 bedroom home in sought after Frisco ISD located in the Villages at Willow Bay community. Open floor plan with extended hand-scrapped hardwood floors downstairs throughout the living areas, hallways, study, nook and dining. Lots of upgrades in the kitchen to include granite counter tops, upgraded appliances, double oven. Master bedroom down with a gorgeous bathroom and large shower. Beautiful Study with large closet down. 4 bedrooms and 2 bath up with media and large game room Upstairs. Community amenities feature two resort pools. Conveniently close to Highway 121. Close to Stonebair mall and Allen out let mall.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13424 Deercreek Trail have any available units?
13424 Deercreek Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 13424 Deercreek Trail have?
Some of 13424 Deercreek Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13424 Deercreek Trail currently offering any rent specials?
13424 Deercreek Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13424 Deercreek Trail pet-friendly?
No, 13424 Deercreek Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 13424 Deercreek Trail offer parking?
Yes, 13424 Deercreek Trail offers parking.
Does 13424 Deercreek Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13424 Deercreek Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13424 Deercreek Trail have a pool?
Yes, 13424 Deercreek Trail has a pool.
Does 13424 Deercreek Trail have accessible units?
No, 13424 Deercreek Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 13424 Deercreek Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13424 Deercreek Trail has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Four Corners
1690 FM 423
Frisco, TX 75033
Old Hickory Square
8625 Hickory St
Frisco, TX 75034
Overlook by the Park
1750 FM 423
Frisco, TX 75033
Cool Springs at Frisco Bridges
3198 Parkwood Blvd
Frisco, TX 75034
Carmichael
8787 Legacy Dr
Frisco, TX 75033
Bell Frisco Market Center
4800 Printers Way
Frisco, TX 75033
Newman Village
4444 Felix Way
Frisco, TX 75034
Olympus Boulevard
6255 Frisco Square Blvd
Frisco, TX 75034

Similar Pages

Frisco 1 BedroomsFrisco 2 Bedrooms
Frisco 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsFrisco Apartments with Pool
Frisco Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Carrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stonebriar

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District