13424 Deercreek Trail

Beautiful 5 bedroom home in sought after Frisco ISD located in the Villages at Willow Bay community. Open floor plan with extended hand-scrapped hardwood floors downstairs throughout the living areas, hallways, study, nook and dining. Lots of upgrades in the kitchen to include granite counter tops, upgraded appliances, double oven. Master bedroom down with a gorgeous bathroom and large shower. Beautiful Study with large closet down. 4 bedrooms and 2 bath up with media and large game room Upstairs. Community amenities feature two resort pools. Conveniently close to Highway 121. Close to Stonebair mall and Allen out let mall.