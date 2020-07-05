13364 Leeson Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities game room garage

Absolutely GORGEOUS, Well Furnished & barely lived in Landon home sitting on a CORNER lot in the sought after RICHWOODS community of Frisco. Rich Marble Floors throughout 1st floor, Bright & Open Layout w soaring 2 story ceilings, State of the Art Kitchen w Granite Counters, SS Appliances & upgraded cabinets. No Expense was spared in the construction of this custom home and you will feel that LUXURY. Master, Guest BR & Office on 1st floor + 3 Car garage & a beautiful covered patio. 2nd floor boasts 3 BRs & Media+Game Room. This home is move in ready & you will fall in love with it. CALL or TEXT 214-641-5937 for details.