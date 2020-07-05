All apartments in Frisco
13364 Leeson Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

13364 Leeson Lane

13364 Leeson Ln · No Longer Available
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Location

13364 Leeson Ln, Frisco, TX 75035

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
garage
Absolutely GORGEOUS, Well Furnished & barely lived in Landon home sitting on a CORNER lot in the sought after RICHWOODS community of Frisco. Rich Marble Floors throughout 1st floor, Bright & Open Layout w soaring 2 story ceilings, State of the Art Kitchen w Granite Counters, SS Appliances & upgraded cabinets. No Expense was spared in the construction of this custom home and you will feel that LUXURY. Master, Guest BR & Office on 1st floor + 3 Car garage & a beautiful covered patio. 2nd floor boasts 3 BRs & Media+Game Room. This home is move in ready & you will fall in love with it. CALL or TEXT 214-641-5937 for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13364 Leeson Lane have any available units?
13364 Leeson Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 13364 Leeson Lane have?
Some of 13364 Leeson Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13364 Leeson Lane currently offering any rent specials?
13364 Leeson Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13364 Leeson Lane pet-friendly?
No, 13364 Leeson Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 13364 Leeson Lane offer parking?
Yes, 13364 Leeson Lane offers parking.
Does 13364 Leeson Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13364 Leeson Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13364 Leeson Lane have a pool?
No, 13364 Leeson Lane does not have a pool.
Does 13364 Leeson Lane have accessible units?
No, 13364 Leeson Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 13364 Leeson Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13364 Leeson Lane has units with dishwashers.

