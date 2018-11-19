Lovely home in Frisco's highly desired Grayhawk neighborhood! Split 4 bedroom plan with spacious open kitchen and living areas. Upgraded wood kitchen cabinets with granite and double oven. Great backyard with 8 ft. board on board fence and large patio. All information needs to be verified including schools and room sizes. TAR application with $50 app fee per adult. Pets are on a case by case basis.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 13326 Lime Ridge Drive have any available units?
13326 Lime Ridge Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 13326 Lime Ridge Drive have?
Some of 13326 Lime Ridge Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13326 Lime Ridge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
13326 Lime Ridge Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13326 Lime Ridge Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 13326 Lime Ridge Drive is pet friendly.
Does 13326 Lime Ridge Drive offer parking?
Yes, 13326 Lime Ridge Drive offers parking.
Does 13326 Lime Ridge Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13326 Lime Ridge Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13326 Lime Ridge Drive have a pool?
No, 13326 Lime Ridge Drive does not have a pool.
Does 13326 Lime Ridge Drive have accessible units?
No, 13326 Lime Ridge Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 13326 Lime Ridge Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13326 Lime Ridge Drive has units with dishwashers.
