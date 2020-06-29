All apartments in Frisco
Find more places like 13278 Scotch Pine Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Frisco, TX
/
13278 Scotch Pine Drive
Last updated June 24 2019 at 6:29 PM

13278 Scotch Pine Drive

13278 Scotch Pine Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Frisco
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

13278 Scotch Pine Drive, Frisco, TX 75035

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
walk in closets
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
hot tub
media room
Great drive up and quality features galore in Frisco ISD! Beautiful entry with grand curved stairway and gleaming hardwoods leads to formals and designer paint colors. The private study is accessed through double glass paned doors. The great room has soaring ceilings, majestic stone fireplace and is open to upstairs and gourmet kitchen. The kitchen features custom cabinetry, granite counter tops and breakfast bar. First floor master suite is filled with natural light and leads to spa like bath and walk in closet. Upstairs there’s a large 3rd living area, three ample bedrooms, 2 baths and a media room! Enjoy relaxing outside on the spacious patio and backyard that’s big enough for outdoor living!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13278 Scotch Pine Drive have any available units?
13278 Scotch Pine Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 13278 Scotch Pine Drive have?
Some of 13278 Scotch Pine Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13278 Scotch Pine Drive currently offering any rent specials?
13278 Scotch Pine Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13278 Scotch Pine Drive pet-friendly?
No, 13278 Scotch Pine Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 13278 Scotch Pine Drive offer parking?
Yes, 13278 Scotch Pine Drive offers parking.
Does 13278 Scotch Pine Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13278 Scotch Pine Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13278 Scotch Pine Drive have a pool?
No, 13278 Scotch Pine Drive does not have a pool.
Does 13278 Scotch Pine Drive have accessible units?
No, 13278 Scotch Pine Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 13278 Scotch Pine Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 13278 Scotch Pine Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Atherton
8655 Brookhollow Boulevard
Frisco, TX 75034
Sonsrena
9425 Rolater Rd
Frisco, TX 75035
Alaqua at Frisco
4770 Teel Parkway
Frisco, TX 75034
MAA Frisco Bridges
3200 Rifle Gap Rd
Frisco, TX 75034
Republic House at Frisco Bridges
8568 Warren Pkwy
Frisco, TX 75034
Fox Haven Apartments
7275 Hickory St
Frisco, TX 75034
Wade Crossing
9399 Wade Boulevard
Frisco, TX 75035
Bell Stonebriar
5250 Town and Country Blvd
Frisco, TX 75034

Similar Pages

Frisco 1 BedroomsFrisco 2 Bedrooms
Frisco 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsFrisco Apartments with Pool
Frisco Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Carrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stonebriar

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District