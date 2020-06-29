13278 Scotch Pine Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage hot tub media room

Great drive up and quality features galore in Frisco ISD! Beautiful entry with grand curved stairway and gleaming hardwoods leads to formals and designer paint colors. The private study is accessed through double glass paned doors. The great room has soaring ceilings, majestic stone fireplace and is open to upstairs and gourmet kitchen. The kitchen features custom cabinetry, granite counter tops and breakfast bar. First floor master suite is filled with natural light and leads to spa like bath and walk in closet. Upstairs there’s a large 3rd living area, three ample bedrooms, 2 baths and a media room! Enjoy relaxing outside on the spacious patio and backyard that’s big enough for outdoor living!