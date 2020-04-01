13176 Sellaronda Way

Amenities

Beautiful 5 bedroom home in sought after Frisco ISD located in the Richwoods gated community. Open floor plan with extended hardwood floors downstairs throughout the living areas, hallways, study, nook and dining. Lots of upgrades in the kitchen to include granite counter tops, upgraded appliances. Master bedroom down with a gorgeous fireplace, bathroom and large shower. Each bedroom has it private bathroom. Media and large game room on 2nd floor. Community amenities feature a resort pool, grand clubhouse and fitness center, parks, playgrounds, soccer fields and Dog Park. Conveniently close to Highway 121 and Dallas North Tollway. Close to Stonebair mall and Allen out let mall. Pets are on case by case basis.