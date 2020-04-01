All apartments in Frisco
Last updated April 2 2020

13176 Sellaronda Way

13176 Sellaronda Way · No Longer Available
Location

13176 Sellaronda Way, Frisco, TX 75035

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
dog park
gym
game room
parking
playground
pool
garage
Beautiful 5 bedroom home in sought after Frisco ISD located in the Richwoods gated community. Open floor plan with extended hardwood floors downstairs throughout the living areas, hallways, study, nook and dining. Lots of upgrades in the kitchen to include granite counter tops, upgraded appliances. Master bedroom down with a gorgeous fireplace, bathroom and large shower. Each bedroom has it private bathroom. Media and large game room on 2nd floor. Community amenities feature a resort pool, grand clubhouse and fitness center, parks, playgrounds, soccer fields and Dog Park. Conveniently close to Highway 121 and Dallas North Tollway. Close to Stonebair mall and Allen out let mall. Pets are on case by case basis.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13176 Sellaronda Way have any available units?
13176 Sellaronda Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 13176 Sellaronda Way have?
Some of 13176 Sellaronda Way's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13176 Sellaronda Way currently offering any rent specials?
13176 Sellaronda Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13176 Sellaronda Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 13176 Sellaronda Way is pet friendly.
Does 13176 Sellaronda Way offer parking?
Yes, 13176 Sellaronda Way offers parking.
Does 13176 Sellaronda Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13176 Sellaronda Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13176 Sellaronda Way have a pool?
Yes, 13176 Sellaronda Way has a pool.
Does 13176 Sellaronda Way have accessible units?
No, 13176 Sellaronda Way does not have accessible units.
Does 13176 Sellaronda Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13176 Sellaronda Way has units with dishwashers.

