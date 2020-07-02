13154 Affirmed Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool garage media room

Elegant executive house with upgrades galore in desired gated Lexington community with Clubhouse, Fitness Center, Pool, Play Areas. Neutral colors, gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances, upgraded quartz countertop, 5 burner gas cooktop and pull out spice racks. Barely lived in, smoke & pet free house with open layout and upgraded hardwood flooring. Walking distance to highly rated Frisco ISD schools, proximity to highway and shopping, Whole house water Softener and RO drinking water filter system, epoxy flooring in garages, Ring door bell, Touchpad electronic deadbolt locks and Projector screen in spacious media room to stay. NO PETS, NO EXCEPTION.