Frisco, TX
13140 Barbarosa Drive
Last updated August 7 2019 at 6:42 AM

13140 Barbarosa Drive

13140 Barbarosa Drive · No Longer Available
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Location

13140 Barbarosa Drive, Frisco, TX 75035

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
playground
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
game room
parking
playground
garage
Spacious 5 bedroom 3 bath in highly desirable Frisco area. FRESH PAINT THROUGHOUT, NEW CARPET, PLANK LINOLEUM & OVEN-RANGE. Great flow as you walk into an intimate living space to your formal dining room, private family room w brick fireplace opens to a galley kitchen w refrigerator & kitchen nook. Walk-in pantry w washer & dryer on premises; in-law suite down which could turn into office, full bath. Upstairs lands unto multipurpose-game room, master suite w ample space, master bath w separate his-hers walk-in closets & dual sinks; down the hall 3 large bedrooms with a full bath separating them. Quiet neighborhood w green areas & playgrounds. AMAZING LOCATION 3 mins from Preston Rd, 8 mins from DTN. Frisco ISD!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13140 Barbarosa Drive have any available units?
13140 Barbarosa Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 13140 Barbarosa Drive have?
Some of 13140 Barbarosa Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13140 Barbarosa Drive currently offering any rent specials?
13140 Barbarosa Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13140 Barbarosa Drive pet-friendly?
No, 13140 Barbarosa Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 13140 Barbarosa Drive offer parking?
Yes, 13140 Barbarosa Drive offers parking.
Does 13140 Barbarosa Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13140 Barbarosa Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13140 Barbarosa Drive have a pool?
No, 13140 Barbarosa Drive does not have a pool.
Does 13140 Barbarosa Drive have accessible units?
No, 13140 Barbarosa Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 13140 Barbarosa Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13140 Barbarosa Drive has units with dishwashers.

