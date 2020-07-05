13140 Barbarosa Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets playground

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities game room parking playground garage

Spacious 5 bedroom 3 bath in highly desirable Frisco area. FRESH PAINT THROUGHOUT, NEW CARPET, PLANK LINOLEUM & OVEN-RANGE. Great flow as you walk into an intimate living space to your formal dining room, private family room w brick fireplace opens to a galley kitchen w refrigerator & kitchen nook. Walk-in pantry w washer & dryer on premises; in-law suite down which could turn into office, full bath. Upstairs lands unto multipurpose-game room, master suite w ample space, master bath w separate his-hers walk-in closets & dual sinks; down the hall 3 large bedrooms with a full bath separating them. Quiet neighborhood w green areas & playgrounds. AMAZING LOCATION 3 mins from Preston Rd, 8 mins from DTN. Frisco ISD!