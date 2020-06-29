All apartments in Frisco
Last updated February 22 2020 at 2:59 AM

13097 Bold Forbes Street

13097 Bold Forbes St · No Longer Available
Location

13097 Bold Forbes St, Frisco, TX 75035

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
courtyard
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
garage
This home definitely has it all, including the Wow Factor! Barely lived in, the front gate & courtyard enter into this awesome layout, with 1st floor including lovely plantation shutters, a huge master, a secondary bedroom & bath, & a generous study. The chef’s kitchen has a wood surround exhaust vent over the 4 burner gas cooktop & griddle for wonderful breakfasts with the kids, double ovens, & fridge included. Huge game & media to spread out up, plus a bedroom & full bath, & 2 beds with jack&jill. Excellent natural light & color palette. Study & hall desk have wired connection to router location. Excellent vastu energy in this home! Washer dryer available. 3rd garage not available as contains owners storage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13097 Bold Forbes Street have any available units?
13097 Bold Forbes Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 13097 Bold Forbes Street have?
Some of 13097 Bold Forbes Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13097 Bold Forbes Street currently offering any rent specials?
13097 Bold Forbes Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13097 Bold Forbes Street pet-friendly?
No, 13097 Bold Forbes Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 13097 Bold Forbes Street offer parking?
Yes, 13097 Bold Forbes Street offers parking.
Does 13097 Bold Forbes Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13097 Bold Forbes Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13097 Bold Forbes Street have a pool?
No, 13097 Bold Forbes Street does not have a pool.
Does 13097 Bold Forbes Street have accessible units?
No, 13097 Bold Forbes Street does not have accessible units.
Does 13097 Bold Forbes Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13097 Bold Forbes Street has units with dishwashers.

