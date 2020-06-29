13097 Bold Forbes Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage fireplace courtyard

This home definitely has it all, including the Wow Factor! Barely lived in, the front gate & courtyard enter into this awesome layout, with 1st floor including lovely plantation shutters, a huge master, a secondary bedroom & bath, & a generous study. The chef’s kitchen has a wood surround exhaust vent over the 4 burner gas cooktop & griddle for wonderful breakfasts with the kids, double ovens, & fridge included. Huge game & media to spread out up, plus a bedroom & full bath, & 2 beds with jack&jill. Excellent natural light & color palette. Study & hall desk have wired connection to router location. Excellent vastu energy in this home! Washer dryer available. 3rd garage not available as contains owners storage.