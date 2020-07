Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher stainless steel playground

Year 2011. Open floor plan features large living area. Kitchen has granite counters, stainless appliances, island and is open to living with new wood floors and paint. Master bathroom has double sinks, separate shower and tub, new carpet and paint. Fenced backyard offers afternoon shade to open patio. Neighborhood amenities include play ground, walking trails, and covered pavilion for use by residences.