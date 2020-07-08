13032 Preserve Lane

Amenities
Fantastic opportunity to lease an executive home in desirable neighborhood. This home features the master & guest bedroom downstairs, study w french doors, formal dining, chefs kitchen with stainless appliances, granite countertops, hard wood floors, master bath has large garden tub, separate shower, his & her vanities, walkin shower & spacious closet, upstairs is complete with 3 guest bedrooms, 2 full baths, media room & game room. Enjoy 2 pool areas, kiddie pool, playground, splash park, & hiking & biking trail! Children in grades K-5 attend Liscano Elementary, Norris Elementary, or Mooneyham Elementary. Children in grades 6 thru 8 attend Maus or Nelson. High schoolers attend Heritage or Independence.