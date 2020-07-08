13032 Preserve Lane

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave stainless steel Property Amenities game room parking playground pool garage media room

Fantastic opportunity to lease an executive home in desirable neighborhood. This home features the master & guest bedroom downstairs, study w french doors, formal dining, chefs kitchen with stainless appliances, granite countertops, hard wood floors, master bath has large garden tub, separate shower, his & her vanities, walkin shower & spacious closet, upstairs is complete with 3 guest bedrooms, 2 full baths, media room & game room. Enjoy 2 pool areas, kiddie pool, playground, splash park, & hiking & biking trail! Children in grades K-5 attend Liscano Elementary, Norris Elementary, or Mooneyham Elementary. Children in grades 6 thru 8 attend Maus or Nelson. High schoolers attend Heritage or Independence.