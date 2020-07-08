All apartments in Frisco
Find more places like 13032 Preserve Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Frisco, TX
/
13032 Preserve Lane
Last updated May 2 2020 at 2:37 AM

13032 Preserve Lane

13032 Preserve Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Frisco
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

13032 Preserve Lane, Frisco, TX 75035

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
playground
pool
garage
media room
Fantastic opportunity to lease an executive home in desirable neighborhood. This home features the master & guest bedroom downstairs, study w french doors, formal dining, chefs kitchen with stainless appliances, granite countertops, hard wood floors, master bath has large garden tub, separate shower, his & her vanities, walkin shower & spacious closet, upstairs is complete with 3 guest bedrooms, 2 full baths, media room & game room. Enjoy 2 pool areas, kiddie pool, playground, splash park, & hiking & biking trail! Children in grades K-5 attend Liscano Elementary, Norris Elementary, or Mooneyham Elementary. Children in grades 6 thru 8 attend Maus or Nelson. High schoolers attend Heritage or Independence.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13032 Preserve Lane have any available units?
13032 Preserve Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 13032 Preserve Lane have?
Some of 13032 Preserve Lane's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13032 Preserve Lane currently offering any rent specials?
13032 Preserve Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13032 Preserve Lane pet-friendly?
No, 13032 Preserve Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 13032 Preserve Lane offer parking?
Yes, 13032 Preserve Lane offers parking.
Does 13032 Preserve Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13032 Preserve Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13032 Preserve Lane have a pool?
Yes, 13032 Preserve Lane has a pool.
Does 13032 Preserve Lane have accessible units?
No, 13032 Preserve Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 13032 Preserve Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13032 Preserve Lane has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Best Cities for Families 2019
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sonsrena
9425 Rolater Rd
Frisco, TX 75035
Cortland Preston North
9440 Stratton Dr
Frisco, TX 75035
Twelve Cowboys Way
12 Cowboys Way
Frisco, TX 75034
Carmichael
8787 Legacy Dr
Frisco, TX 75033
Newman Village
4444 Felix Way
Frisco, TX 75034
Plaza At Frisco Square
8843 Coleman Blvd
Frisco, TX 75034
AMLI Frisco Crossing
7255 Texas Rangers Dr
Frisco, TX 75034
Waterford Market
9355 John W Elliott Drive
Frisco, TX 75033

Similar Pages

Frisco 1 BedroomsFrisco 2 Bedrooms
Frisco 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsFrisco Apartments with Pool
Frisco Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Carrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stonebriar

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District